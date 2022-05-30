Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) went up by 7.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.79. The company’s stock price has collected -2.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :OST) Right Now?

OST currently public float of 5.18M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OST was 4.86M shares.

OST’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.26% for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.22% for OST stocks with a simple moving average of -52.12% for the last 200 days.

OST Trading at -52.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares sank -42.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OST fell by -2.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. saw -94.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.