MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) went up by 5.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.44. The company’s stock price has collected -5.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ :MXCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for MaxCyte Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.54, which is $9.0 above the current price. MXCT currently public float of 91.02M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MXCT was 660.97K shares.

MXCT’s Market Performance

MXCT stocks went down by -5.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.49% and a quarterly performance of -32.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.95% for MaxCyte Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.92% for MXCT stocks with a simple moving average of -49.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXCT

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to MXCT, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

MXCT Trading at -17.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -15.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXCT fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, MaxCyte Inc. saw -54.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXCT starting from DOUGLAS RICHARD, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $11.12 back on Nov 22. After this action, DOUGLAS RICHARD now owns 20,000 shares of MaxCyte Inc., valued at $222,400 using the latest closing price.

Ross Thomas M., the EVP, Global Sales of MaxCyte Inc., sale 31,163 shares at $12.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Ross Thomas M. is holding 0 shares at $376,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.45 for the present operating margin

+85.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxCyte Inc. stands at -56.30. The total capital return value is set at -11.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.23. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.12. Total debt to assets is 2.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.32.