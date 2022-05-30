MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) went up by 2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.81. The company’s stock price has collected -12.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ :MGNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGNX is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for MacroGenics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.50, which is $24.83 above the current price. MGNX currently public float of 58.11M and currently shorts hold a 9.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGNX was 741.15K shares.

MGNX’s Market Performance

MGNX stocks went down by -12.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -52.70% and a quarterly performance of -62.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.79% for MacroGenics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.37% for MGNX stocks with a simple moving average of -76.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNX

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGNX reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for MGNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to MGNX, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

MGNX Trading at -50.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -51.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX fell by -12.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.57. In addition, MacroGenics Inc. saw -78.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from BIOTECH TARGET N V, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $18.50 back on Nov 19. After this action, BIOTECH TARGET N V now owns 7,275,564 shares of MacroGenics Inc., valued at $3,700,320 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of MacroGenics Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $20.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 7,075,564 shares at $2,047,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-261.85 for the present operating margin

+82.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for MacroGenics Inc. stands at -260.97. Equity return is now at value -84.50, with -61.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.