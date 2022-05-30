Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) Just Got Our Attention

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) went up by 4.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected 64.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LVLU) Right Now?

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 139.93 x from its present earnings ratio.

LVLU currently public float of 36.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LVLU was 175.38K shares.

LVLU’s Market Performance

LVLU stocks went up by 64.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 101.61% and a quarterly performance of 88.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.53% for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 70.87% for LVLU stocks with a simple moving average of 88.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVLU stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for LVLU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LVLU in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $18 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LVLU reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for LVLU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 06th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LVLU, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

LVLU Trading at 105.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.41%, as shares surge +94.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +167.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVLU rose by +64.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.43. In addition, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. saw 83.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVLU starting from MARDY MICHAEL J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.96 back on May 23. After this action, MARDY MICHAEL J now owns 29,368 shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc., valued at $23,923 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.95 for the present operating margin

+47.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. stands at +0.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.