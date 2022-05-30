Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Independence Holdings Corp. (ACQR)

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.82. The company’s stock price has collected -0.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :ACQR) Right Now?

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 76.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Independence Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ACQR currently public float of 41.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACQR was 110.09K shares.

ACQR’s Market Performance

ACQR stocks went down by -0.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.31% and a quarterly performance of 0.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.94% for Independence Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.21% for ACQR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.22% for the last 200 days.

ACQR Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACQR fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.80. In addition, Independence Holdings Corp. saw 0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACQR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.65.