Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.43. The company’s stock price has collected 2.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE :FTF) Right Now?

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.66 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of FTF was 192.80K shares.

FTF’s Market Performance

FTF stocks went up by 2.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.89% and a quarterly performance of -13.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.21% for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.80% for FTF stocks with a simple moving average of -17.55% for the last 200 days.

FTF Trading at -4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTF rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.84. In addition, Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust saw -23.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.