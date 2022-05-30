Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)?

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) went up by 3.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/26/21 that Covid Testing Company Says PCR Tests Are Effective Against New Covid Variant

Is It Worth Investing in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE :QGEN) Right Now?

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QGEN is at 0.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Qiagen N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

QGEN currently public float of 226.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QGEN was 806.16K shares.

QGEN’s Market Performance

QGEN stocks went up by 4.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.49% and a quarterly performance of -4.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.17% for Qiagen N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.26% for QGEN stocks with a simple moving average of -6.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QGEN

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QGEN reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for QGEN stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

QGEN Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.55. In addition, Qiagen N.V. saw -14.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 8.90 for asset returns.