Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK)?

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.45. The company’s stock price has collected 7.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE :NRK) Right Now?

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.76 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of NRK was 212.52K shares.

NRK’s Market Performance

NRK stocks went up by 7.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.32% and a quarterly performance of -7.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.47% for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.51% for NRK stocks with a simple moving average of -10.32% for the last 200 days.

NRK Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRK rose by +7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.00. In addition, Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund saw -15.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRK starting from PERRY MICHAEL A, who sale 44,762 shares at the price of $10.88 back on May 10. After this action, PERRY MICHAEL A now owns 0 shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, valued at $487,118 using the latest closing price.