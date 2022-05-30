Is Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) a Keeper?

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) went up by 4.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.67. The company’s stock price has collected 8.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ :IMVT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Immunovant Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.88, which is $6.56 above the current price. IMVT currently public float of 41.12M and currently shorts hold a 5.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMVT was 519.49K shares.

IMVT’s Market Performance

IMVT stocks went up by 8.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.53% and a quarterly performance of -24.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.37% for Immunovant Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.07% for IMVT stocks with a simple moving average of -39.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMVT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IMVT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for IMVT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMVT reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for IMVT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to IMVT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

IMVT Trading at -12.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMVT rose by +8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, Immunovant Inc. saw -50.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMVT starting from Butchko Julia G., who sale 492 shares at the price of $3.79 back on May 24. After this action, Butchko Julia G. now owns 282,074 shares of Immunovant Inc., valued at $1,865 using the latest closing price.

Salzmann Peter, the Chief Executive Officer of Immunovant Inc., sale 1,471 shares at $3.79 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Salzmann Peter is holding 555,635 shares at $5,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMVT

The total capital return value is set at -43.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.05. Equity return is now at value -30.60, with -28.80 for asset returns.

Based on Immunovant Inc. (IMVT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.87. Total debt to assets is 0.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.79.