Is Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) a Keeper?

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) went up by 1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ :HCAT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Health Catalyst Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.79, which is $11.71 above the current price. HCAT currently public float of 52.87M and currently shorts hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCAT was 890.43K shares.

HCAT’s Market Performance

HCAT stocks went up by 2.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.43% and a quarterly performance of -46.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.56% for Health Catalyst Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.95% for HCAT stocks with a simple moving average of -59.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCAT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HCAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCAT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $39 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCAT reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for HCAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to HCAT, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

HCAT Trading at -27.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCAT rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.55. In addition, Health Catalyst Inc. saw -63.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCAT starting from Llewelyn Linda, who sale 1,860 shares at the price of $15.87 back on May 16. After this action, Llewelyn Linda now owns 60,173 shares of Health Catalyst Inc., valued at $29,518 using the latest closing price.

Llewelyn Linda, the Chief People Officer of Health Catalyst Inc., sale 2,039 shares at $22.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Llewelyn Linda is holding 62,033 shares at $46,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.09 for the present operating margin

+33.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Health Catalyst Inc. stands at -63.33. Equity return is now at value -32.20, with -19.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.