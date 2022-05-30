Is Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) a Keeper?

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.27. The company’s stock price has collected 8.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE :XPRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XPRO is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Expro Group Holdings N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.70, which is $4.58 above the current price. XPRO currently public float of 101.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPRO was 451.41K shares.

XPRO’s Market Performance

XPRO stocks went up by 8.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.41% and a quarterly performance of -12.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.29% for Expro Group Holdings N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.66% for XPRO stocks with a simple moving average of -12.95% for the last 200 days.

XPRO Trading at -10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO rose by +8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.43. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V. saw -1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from Mosing D. Keith, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, Mosing D. Keith now owns 491,474 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V., valued at $399,920 using the latest closing price.

Mosing D. Keith, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V., sale 35,000 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Mosing D. Keith is holding 705,337 shares at $559,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.86 for the present operating margin

+0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expro Group Holdings N.V. stands at -15.97. Equity return is now at value -12.40, with -9.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.