Is Concord Acquisition Corp III (CNDB) a Keeper?

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.40. The company’s stock price has collected 0.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE :CNDB) Right Now?

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Concord Acquisition Corp III declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CNDB currently public float of 29.60M and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNDB was 166.26K shares.

CNDB’s Market Performance

CNDB stocks went up by 0.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.20% and a quarterly performance of 0.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.15% for Concord Acquisition Corp III. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.34% for CNDB stocks with a simple moving average of 0.69% for the last 200 days.

CNDB Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.40%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNDB rose by +0.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, Concord Acquisition Corp III saw 0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNDB

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.16.