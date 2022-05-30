Is Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) a Keeper?

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) went up by 4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.39. The company’s stock price has collected 3.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CDTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDTX is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.67, which is $5.29 above the current price. CDTX currently public float of 60.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDTX was 271.70K shares.

CDTX’s Market Performance

CDTX stocks went up by 3.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.18% and a quarterly performance of -34.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.20% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.83% for CDTX stocks with a simple moving average of -63.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CDTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

WBB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDTX reach a price target of $6.25. The rating they have provided for CDTX stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2021.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CDTX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

CDTX Trading at -36.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares sank -34.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTX rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5601. In addition, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. saw -63.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDTX starting from Johnson Brady, who sale 654 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Mar 21. After this action, Johnson Brady now owns 49,366 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $530 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Brady, the Vice President, Finance of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., sale 945 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Johnson Brady is holding 50,020 shares at $671 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.24 for the present operating margin

+99.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stands at -85.67. Equity return is now at value -382.80, with -64.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.