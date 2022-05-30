Is a Correction Looming Ahead for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) went up by 6.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.08. The company’s stock price has collected 12.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/21 that These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

Is It Worth Investing in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ :STAA) Right Now?

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 113.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STAA is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for STAAR Surgical Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $101.00, which is $33.96 above the current price. STAA currently public float of 47.60M and currently shorts hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STAA was 569.87K shares.

STAA’s Market Performance

STAA stocks went up by 12.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.14% and a quarterly performance of -15.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.75% for STAAR Surgical Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.97% for STAA stocks with a simple moving average of -29.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for STAA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STAA in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $87 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STAA reach a price target of $97. The rating they have provided for STAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to STAA, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

STAA Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +17.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAA rose by +12.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.81. In addition, STAAR Surgical Company saw -26.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAA starting from Mason Caren L, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $58.48 back on May 20. After this action, Mason Caren L now owns 83,645 shares of STAAR Surgical Company, valued at $2,046,800 using the latest closing price.

Mason Caren L, the President & CEO of STAAR Surgical Company, sale 35,000 shares at $57.49 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Mason Caren L is holding 83,645 shares at $2,012,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.47 for the present operating margin

+77.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for STAAR Surgical Company stands at +10.63. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.56.