Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) went up by 4.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.37. The company’s stock price has collected 9.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE :LTH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.50, which is $4.18 above the current price. LTH currently public float of 165.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTH was 554.48K shares.

LTH’s Market Performance

LTH stocks went up by 9.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.20% and a quarterly performance of -1.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.40% for Life Time Group Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.04% for LTH stocks with a simple moving average of -5.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LTH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LTH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $19 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTH reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for LTH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to LTH, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

LTH Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTH rose by +9.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.10. In addition, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. saw -10.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LTH

Equity return is now at value -39.50, with -9.40 for asset returns.