Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.17. The company’s stock price has collected 6.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :HDSN) Right Now?

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HDSN is at 1.11.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

HDSN currently public float of 37.14M and currently shorts hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HDSN was 1.13M shares.

HDSN’s Market Performance

HDSN stocks went up by 6.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.18% and a quarterly performance of 152.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 242.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.65% for Hudson Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.58% for HDSN stocks with a simple moving average of 106.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HDSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HDSN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HDSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HDSN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Neutral” to HDSN, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

HDSN Trading at 32.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares surge +43.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDSN rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +223.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.87. In addition, Hudson Technologies Inc. saw 117.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HDSN starting from Prouty Eric A, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $9.00 back on May 09. After this action, Prouty Eric A now owns 123,169 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc., valued at $675,000 using the latest closing price.

MANDRACCHIA STEPHEN P, the Director of Hudson Technologies Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $5.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that MANDRACCHIA STEPHEN P is holding 531,756 shares at $578,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HDSN

Equity return is now at value 86.80, with 29.60 for asset returns.