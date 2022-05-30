Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s stock price has collected 4.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Spire Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.81, which is $2.3 above the current price. SPIR currently public float of 116.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPIR was 1.06M shares.

SPIR’s Market Performance

SPIR stocks went up by 4.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.58% and a quarterly performance of -30.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.60% for Spire Global Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.24% for SPIR stocks with a simple moving average of -67.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPIR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SPIR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPIR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $4 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2022.

CJS Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPIR reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for SPIR stocks is “Market Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SPIR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

SPIR Trading at -13.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.87%, as shares sank -9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPIR rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4840. In addition, Spire Global Inc. saw -55.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPIR

Equity return is now at value -11.50, with -7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.