Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Quantum Corporation (QMCO)

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) went up by 6.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.55. The company’s stock price has collected 6.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ :QMCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QMCO is at 2.26.

QMCO currently public float of 57.54M and currently shorts hold a 6.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QMCO was 609.60K shares.

QMCO’s Market Performance

QMCO stocks went up by 6.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.57% and a quarterly performance of -28.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.27% for Quantum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.96% for QMCO stocks with a simple moving average of -57.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QMCO

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QMCO reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for QMCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

QMCO Trading at -9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QMCO rose by +6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7450. In addition, Quantum Corporation saw -66.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QMCO starting from Cabrera Brian E, who sale 20,952 shares at the price of $1.88 back on May 05. After this action, Cabrera Brian E now owns 164,048 shares of Quantum Corporation, valued at $39,459 using the latest closing price.

Lerner James J, the President & CEO of Quantum Corporation, sale 39,670 shares at $5.37 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that Lerner James J is holding 1,667,656 shares at $212,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.46 for the present operating margin

+43.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Corporation stands at -10.14. Equity return is now at value 36.10, with -22.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.