Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Poshmark Inc. (POSH)

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) went up by 2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.39. The company’s stock price has collected 5.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Poshmark Revenue Beats Wall Street Expectations. The Stock Is Soaring.

Is It Worth Investing in Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ :POSH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Poshmark Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.27, which is $3.72 above the current price. POSH currently public float of 52.38M and currently shorts hold a 11.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POSH was 1.24M shares.

POSH’s Market Performance

POSH stocks went up by 5.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.95% and a quarterly performance of -22.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.45% for Poshmark Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.73% for POSH stocks with a simple moving average of -36.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POSH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for POSH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for POSH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POSH reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for POSH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to POSH, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

POSH Trading at -4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POSH rose by +5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.16. In addition, Poshmark Inc. saw -32.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POSH starting from Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, who sale 2,000,000 shares at the price of $10.65 back on May 25. After this action, Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd now owns 3,971,646 shares of Poshmark Inc., valued at $21,300,000 using the latest closing price.

McDonald John Michael, the Chief Operating Officer of Poshmark Inc., sale 3,162 shares at $12.69 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that McDonald John Michael is holding 86,011 shares at $40,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.63 for the present operating margin

+83.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Poshmark Inc. stands at -30.16. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.