Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (ACRO)

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.82. The company’s stock price has collected -0.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :ACRO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ACRO currently public float of 17.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACRO was 33.04K shares.

ACRO’s Market Performance

ACRO stocks went down by -0.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.72% and a quarterly performance of -0.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.09% for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.27% for ACRO stocks with a simple moving average of -0.33% for the last 200 days.

ACRO Trading at -0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.06%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRO fell by -0.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.70. In addition, Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. saw -0.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRO

Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.