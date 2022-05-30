Here’s Our Rant About Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) went down by -26.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.00. The company’s stock price has collected -20.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TPST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPST is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.50, which is $19.67 above the current price. TPST currently public float of 5.70M and currently shorts hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPST was 320.81K shares.

TPST’s Market Performance

TPST stocks went down by -20.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.97% and a quarterly performance of -13.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.34% for Tempest Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.99% for TPST stocks with a simple moving average of -62.93% for the last 200 days.

TPST Trading at -13.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.86%, as shares sank -21.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST fell by -20.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.29. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. saw -46.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPST starting from Woiwode Thomas, who purchase 2,118,644 shares at the price of $2.36 back on Apr 29. After this action, Woiwode Thomas now owns 2,118,644 shares of Tempest Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Dubensky Thomas W., the President of Tempest Therapeutics Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $4.78 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that Dubensky Thomas W. is holding 113,343 shares at $9,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

Equity return is now at value -80.00, with -44.50 for asset returns.