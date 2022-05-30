Here’s Our Rant About Saia Inc. (SAIA)

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $365.50. The company’s stock price has collected 6.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/04/20 that Today’s Logistics Report: Trucking’s Restocking Rush; Combining Auto Parts; Cargo Ship Disaster

Is It Worth Investing in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ :SAIA) Right Now?

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAIA is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Saia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $267.67, which is $68.53 above the current price. SAIA currently public float of 26.15M and currently shorts hold a 6.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAIA was 479.84K shares.

SAIA’s Market Performance

SAIA stocks went up by 6.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.38% and a quarterly performance of -30.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.58% for Saia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.82% for SAIA stocks with a simple moving average of -25.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAIA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SAIA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SAIA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $240 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAIA reach a price target of $222. The rating they have provided for SAIA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SAIA, setting the target price at $320 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

SAIA Trading at -9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIA rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.49. In addition, Saia Inc. saw -40.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIA starting from COL DOUGLAS L, who sale 2,520 shares at the price of $291.68 back on Mar 02. After this action, COL DOUGLAS L now owns 8,176 shares of Saia Inc., valued at $735,024 using the latest closing price.

EISNOR DI-ANN, the Director of Saia Inc., sale 600 shares at $268.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that EISNOR DI-ANN is holding 5,548 shares at $161,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.47 for the present operating margin

+14.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Saia Inc. stands at +11.06. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 16.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.