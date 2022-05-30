Here’s Our Rant About Histogen Inc. (HSTO)

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.23. The company’s stock price has collected -2.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ :HSTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSTO is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Histogen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.25, which is $2.07 above the current price. HSTO currently public float of 47.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSTO was 3.11M shares.

HSTO’s Market Performance

HSTO stocks went down by -2.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.95% and a quarterly performance of -26.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.04% for Histogen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.05% for HSTO stocks with a simple moving average of -60.41% for the last 200 days.

HSTO Trading at -21.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares sank -5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1796. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw -46.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1497.77 for the present operating margin

+78.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Histogen Inc. stands at -1448.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.