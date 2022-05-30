Here’s How Your Trade Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) Aggressively Right Now

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) went up by 5.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.59. The company’s stock price has collected 10.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ROVR) Right Now?

ROVR currently public float of 162.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROVR was 682.84K shares.

ROVR’s Market Performance

ROVR stocks went up by 10.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.84% and a quarterly performance of -4.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.81% for Rover Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.65% for ROVR stocks with a simple moving average of -37.82% for the last 200 days.

ROVR Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -13.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROVR rose by +10.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.19. In addition, Rover Group Inc. saw -43.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROVR starting from TURNER BRENTON R., who sale 13,986 shares at the price of $4.96 back on Mar 10. After this action, TURNER BRENTON R. now owns 130,179 shares of Rover Group Inc., valued at $69,371 using the latest closing price.

EASTERLY AARON, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Rover Group Inc., sale 12,189 shares at $4.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that EASTERLY AARON is holding 2,968,777 shares at $60,457 based on the most recent closing price.