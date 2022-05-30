Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) went down by -1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.60. The company’s stock price has collected 4.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ :EGLE) Right Now?

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGLE is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

EGLE currently public float of 12.67M and currently shorts hold a 9.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGLE was 448.21K shares.

EGLE’s Market Performance

EGLE stocks went up by 4.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.98% and a quarterly performance of 33.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.75% for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.29% for EGLE stocks with a simple moving average of 37.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGLE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EGLE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGLE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $70 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGLE reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for EGLE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to EGLE, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

EGLE Trading at 7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares surge +12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGLE rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.41. In addition, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. saw 54.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGLE starting from Vogel Gary, who sale 29,441 shares at the price of $67.66 back on Apr 19. After this action, Vogel Gary now owns 167,686 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., valued at $1,991,834 using the latest closing price.

Vogel Gary, the Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., sale 501 shares at $64.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Vogel Gary is holding 197,127 shares at $32,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.77 for the present operating margin

+49.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. stands at +31.10. Equity return is now at value 36.50, with 20.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.