Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Just Got Our Attention

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) went up by 7.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.30. The company’s stock price has collected 18.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ :DH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Definitive Healthcare Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.00, which is $8.52 above the current price. DH currently public float of 35.72M and currently shorts hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DH was 584.28K shares.

DH’s Market Performance

DH stocks went up by 18.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.00% and a quarterly performance of -15.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.50% for Definitive Healthcare Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.03% for DH stocks with a simple moving average of -31.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $24 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DH reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for DH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to DH, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

DH Trading at -12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -17.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DH rose by +18.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.52. In addition, Definitive Healthcare Corp. saw -28.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DH starting from Haywood Jeffrey Charles, who sale 18,315 shares at the price of $15.46 back on May 11. After this action, Haywood Jeffrey Charles now owns 0 shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp., valued at $283,150 using the latest closing price.

SEA VII Management, LLC, the Director of Definitive Healthcare Corp., sale 6,240 shares at $15.89 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that SEA VII Management, LLC is holding 2,508,971 shares at $99,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.25 for the present operating margin

+52.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Definitive Healthcare Corp. stands at -30.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.