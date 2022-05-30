Dave Inc. (DAVE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.35. The company’s stock price has collected 0.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ :DAVE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Dave Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is -$0.31 below the current price. DAVE currently public float of 364.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAVE was 1.10M shares.

DAVE’s Market Performance

DAVE stocks went up by 0.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.52% and a quarterly performance of -47.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.71% for Dave Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.99% for DAVE stocks with a simple moving average of -71.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAVE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DAVE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DAVE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2022.

DAVE Trading at -53.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares sank -42.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAVE rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, Dave Inc. saw -77.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DAVE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.