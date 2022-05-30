Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) went up by 5.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.80. The company’s stock price has collected -2.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ :CTSO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTSO is at 0.49.

The average price from analysts is $7.67, which is $6.78 above the current price. CTSO currently public float of 39.69M and currently shorts hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTSO was 212.73K shares.

CTSO’s Market Performance

CTSO stocks went down by -2.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.49% and a quarterly performance of -47.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.80% for Cytosorbents Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.09% for CTSO stocks with a simple moving average of -57.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSO stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CTSO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTSO in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTSO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CTSO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 17th, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to CTSO, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

CTSO Trading at -20.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSO fell by -2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Cytosorbents Corporation saw -51.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSO starting from Capponi Vincent, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.03 back on May 23. After this action, Capponi Vincent now owns 438,545 shares of Cytosorbents Corporation, valued at $10,164 using the latest closing price.

BATOR MICHAEL G., the Director of Cytosorbents Corporation, purchase 11,000 shares at $2.19 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that BATOR MICHAEL G. is holding 84,800 shares at $24,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSO

Equity return is now at value -44.60, with -32.10 for asset returns.