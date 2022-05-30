Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) went up by 4.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s stock price has collected 8.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ :CIDM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIDM is at 1.65.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

CIDM currently public float of 151.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIDM was 1.68M shares.

CIDM’s Market Performance

CIDM stocks went up by 8.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.08% and a quarterly performance of -15.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.76% for Cinedigm Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.55% for CIDM stocks with a simple moving average of -50.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIDM stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for CIDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIDM in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3 based on the research report published on January 21st of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIDM reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for CIDM stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2020.

CIDM Trading at -5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares sank -3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIDM rose by +8.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6586. In addition, Cinedigm Corp. saw -42.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.88 for the present operating margin

+26.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinedigm Corp. stands at -199.94. The total capital return value is set at -46.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6,031.69. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM), the company’s capital structure generated 69.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.02. Total debt to assets is 15.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.