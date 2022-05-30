Can VTEX (VTEX) Remain Competitive?

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) went up by 6.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.36. The company’s stock price has collected 11.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VTEX (NYSE :VTEX) Right Now?

VTEX currently public float of 55.09M and currently shorts hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTEX was 743.73K shares.

VTEX’s Market Performance

VTEX stocks went up by 11.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.29% and a quarterly performance of -42.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.16% for VTEX. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.26% for VTEX stocks with a simple moving average of -63.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTEX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VTEX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VTEX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTEX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for VTEX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to VTEX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

VTEX Trading at -17.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares sank -13.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTEX rose by +11.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, VTEX saw -57.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VTEX

Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -19.40 for asset returns.