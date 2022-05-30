Can Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) Remain Competitive?

Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.89. The company’s stock price has collected 0.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ :TVTY) Right Now?

Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TVTY is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Tivity Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.17, which is -$2.14 below the current price. TVTY currently public float of 43.97M and currently shorts hold a 8.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TVTY was 1.00M shares.

TVTY’s Market Performance

TVTY stocks went up by 0.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.44% and a quarterly performance of 18.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.74% for Tivity Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.96% for TVTY stocks with a simple moving average of 20.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TVTY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TVTY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $31 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TVTY reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for TVTY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to TVTY, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 15th of the previous year.

TVTY Trading at 2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.39%, as shares surge +0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTY rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.01. In addition, Tivity Health Inc. saw 22.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTY starting from Greczyn Robert J Jr, who sale 36,810 shares at the price of $27.09 back on Nov 16. After this action, Greczyn Robert J Jr now owns 93,199 shares of Tivity Health Inc., valued at $997,183 using the latest closing price.

SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL, the Director of Tivity Health Inc., purchase 110,000 shares at $21.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL is holding 482,792 shares at $2,383,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.50 for the present operating margin

+39.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivity Health Inc. stands at +22.31. Equity return is now at value 81.80, with 14.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.