Can Funko Inc. (FNKO) Remain Competitive?

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) went up by 5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.20. The company’s stock price has collected 10.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Funko Inc. (NASDAQ :FNKO) Right Now?

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNKO is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Funko Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.56, which is $8.63 above the current price. FNKO currently public float of 30.04M and currently shorts hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNKO was 698.26K shares.

FNKO’s Market Performance

FNKO stocks went up by 10.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.47% and a quarterly performance of 17.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.72% for Funko Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.95% for FNKO stocks with a simple moving average of 14.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNKO reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for FNKO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

FNKO Trading at 13.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +25.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO rose by +10.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.97. In addition, Funko Inc. saw 8.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNKO starting from Brotman Kenneth R., who sale 12,487,827 shares at the price of $21.00 back on May 19. After this action, Brotman Kenneth R. now owns 0 shares of Funko Inc., valued at $262,244,367 using the latest closing price.

Brotman Kenneth R., the Former Director of Funko Inc., sale 4,720 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Brotman Kenneth R. is holding 1,180 shares at $99,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+33.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Funko Inc. stands at +4.27. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.