Can Domo Inc. (DOMO) Remain Competitive?

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) went up by 13.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.35. The company’s stock price has collected 10.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ :DOMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOMO is at 2.71.

DOMO currently public float of 28.59M and currently shorts hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOMO was 381.41K shares.

DOMO’s Market Performance

DOMO stocks went up by 10.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.82% and a quarterly performance of -22.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.91% for Domo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.11% for DOMO stocks with a simple moving average of -43.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DOMO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOMO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $75 based on the research report published on March 16th of the previous year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOMO reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for DOMO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to DOMO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

DOMO Trading at -19.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares sank -17.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO rose by +10.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.90. In addition, Domo Inc. saw -30.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from Durling Joy Driscoll, who sale 1,940 shares at the price of $51.68 back on Apr 13. After this action, Durling Joy Driscoll now owns 19,609 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $100,252 using the latest closing price.

Wong Catherine, the Chief Operating Officer of Domo Inc., sale 36,000 shares at $55.24 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Wong Catherine is holding 160,638 shares at $1,988,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Equity return is now at value 81.70, with -41.40 for asset returns.