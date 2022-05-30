Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.74. The company’s stock price has collected -1.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :BRKL) Right Now?

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRKL is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Brookline Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.13, which is $3.59 above the current price. BRKL currently public float of 75.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRKL was 400.13K shares.

BRKL’s Market Performance

BRKL stocks went down by -1.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.62% and a quarterly performance of -15.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Brookline Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.03% for BRKL stocks with a simple moving average of -7.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRKL stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BRKL by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BRKL in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $18 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to BRKL, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

BRKL Trading at -3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKL fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.53. In addition, Brookline Bancorp Inc. saw -10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKL starting from CHAPIN DAVID C, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $16.94 back on Feb 02. After this action, CHAPIN DAVID C now owns 108,056 shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc., valued at $169,400 using the latest closing price.

PECK CHARLES H, the Director of Brookline Bancorp Inc., sale 822 shares at $15.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that PECK CHARLES H is holding 17,015 shares at $12,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.24 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brookline Bancorp Inc. stands at +34.53. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.