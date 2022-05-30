Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Just Got Our Attention

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) went up by 3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.37. The company’s stock price has collected 5.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE :BZH) Right Now?

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BZH is at 1.90.

BZH currently public float of 29.72M and currently shorts hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZH was 358.03K shares.

BZH’s Market Performance

BZH stocks went up by 5.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.83% and a quarterly performance of -2.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.85% for Beazer Homes USA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.41% for BZH stocks with a simple moving average of -11.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZH stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BZH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BZH in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2022.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZH reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for BZH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 19th, 2021.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to BZH, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

BZH Trading at 4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZH rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.22. In addition, Beazer Homes USA Inc. saw -31.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.86 for the present operating margin

+18.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beazer Homes USA Inc. stands at +5.71. The total capital return value is set at 8.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.03. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH), the company’s capital structure generated 147.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.57. Total debt to assets is 51.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 66.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.37.