Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) went up by 4.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.60. The company’s stock price has collected 1.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ :JG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JG is at 1.08.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

JG currently public float of 62.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JG was 239.18K shares.

JG’s Market Performance

JG stocks went up by 1.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.31% and a quarterly performance of -13.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.82% for Aurora Mobile Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.92% for JG stocks with a simple moving average of -17.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JG stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for JG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JG in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $4.07 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JG reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for JG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 04th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to JG, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

JG Trading at 6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares surge +26.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JG rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9497. In addition, Aurora Mobile Limited saw 1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JG

Equity return is now at value -54.50, with -21.60 for asset returns.