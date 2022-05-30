Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) went up by 9.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $227.59. The company’s stock price has collected 15.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/01/21 that Ambarella Stock Rises Sharply on Earnings Beat and Analyst Price Boosts

Is It Worth Investing in Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ :AMBA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMBA is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Ambarella Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $161.56, which is $75.57 above the current price. AMBA currently public float of 35.95M and currently shorts hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBA was 786.10K shares.

AMBA’s Market Performance

AMBA stocks went up by 15.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.37% and a quarterly performance of -36.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.43% for Ambarella Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.30% for AMBA stocks with a simple moving average of -36.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AMBA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMBA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $175 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBA reach a price target of $190, previously predicting the price at $230. The rating they have provided for AMBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to AMBA, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

AMBA Trading at 1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA rose by +15.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.38. In addition, Ambarella Inc. saw -56.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B, who sale 250 shares at the price of $100.05 back on Mar 29. After this action, PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B now owns 31,263 shares of Ambarella Inc., valued at $25,012 using the latest closing price.

Chen Yun-Lung, the VP, Business Development of Ambarella Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $104.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Chen Yun-Lung is holding 41,287 shares at $833,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.79 for the present operating margin

+61.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambarella Inc. stands at -7.96. Equity return is now at value -5.10, with -4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.