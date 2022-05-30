A Lesson to Learn: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (KVSC)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.09. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ :KVSC) Right Now?

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.51 x from its present earnings ratio.

KVSC currently public float of 59.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KVSC was 261.81K shares.

KVSC’s Market Performance

KVSC stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.51% and a quarterly performance of 0.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.18% for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.14% for KVSC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.57% for the last 200 days.

KVSC Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.21%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVSC rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.74. In addition, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III saw -0.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KVSC

Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.