A Lesson to Learn: GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.28. The company’s stock price has collected 0.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE :GCP) Right Now?

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 140.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GCP is at 0.85.

GCP currently public float of 60.91M and currently shorts hold a 8.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GCP was 714.44K shares.

GCP’s Market Performance

GCP stocks went up by 0.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.70% and a quarterly performance of -1.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.67% for GCP Applied Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.04% for GCP stocks with a simple moving average of 10.37% for the last 200 days.

GCP Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.51%, as shares sank -0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCP rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.05. In addition, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. saw -1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.37 for the present operating margin

+35.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. stands at +2.22. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.