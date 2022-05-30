A Lesson to Learn: Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) went up by 2.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.94. The company’s stock price has collected 17.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Autohome Inc. (NYSE :ATHM) Right Now?

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATHM is at 0.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Autohome Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $238.71, which is $0.28 above the current price. ATHM currently public float of 70.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATHM was 820.26K shares.

ATHM’s Market Performance

ATHM stocks went up by 17.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.65% and a quarterly performance of 11.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.36% for Autohome Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.89% for ATHM stocks with a simple moving average of -1.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ATHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATHM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $30 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATHM reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for ATHM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATHM, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

ATHM Trading at 17.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares surge +16.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHM rose by +17.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.61. In addition, Autohome Inc. saw 15.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.55 for the present operating margin

+81.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autohome Inc. stands at +29.69. The total capital return value is set at 6.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.60. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Autohome Inc. (ATHM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.55. Total debt to assets is 0.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.