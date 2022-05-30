908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Just Got Our Attention

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) went up by 9.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.09. The company’s stock price has collected 7.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/18/20 that One of the Last IPOs of 2020 Just Doubled

Is It Worth Investing in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :MASS) Right Now?

MASS currently public float of 28.55M and currently shorts hold a 5.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MASS was 315.94K shares.

MASS’s Market Performance

MASS stocks went up by 7.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.83% and a quarterly performance of -7.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.83% for 908 Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.07% for MASS stocks with a simple moving average of -36.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MASS

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to MASS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on January 12th of the previous year.

MASS Trading at -13.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares sank -13.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASS rose by +7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.89. In addition, 908 Devices Inc. saw -40.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASS starting from Brown Christopher D., who sale 9,829 shares at the price of $20.06 back on Apr 12. After this action, Brown Christopher D. now owns 959,083 shares of 908 Devices Inc., valued at $197,170 using the latest closing price.

Kenneweg John, the Vice President, Government of 908 Devices Inc., sale 9,880 shares at $20.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Kenneweg John is holding 0 shares at $198,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASS

Equity return is now at value -15.20, with -12.10 for asset returns.