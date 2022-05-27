Why NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) went up by 1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.14. The company’s stock price has collected 1.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/21 that NeoPhotonics Stock Soars. It’s Being Acquired by Apple Supplier Lumentum.

Is It Worth Investing in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE :NPTN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NPTN is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for NeoPhotonics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $0.09 above the current price. NPTN currently public float of 52.17M and currently shorts hold a 9.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NPTN was 724.39K shares.

NPTN’s Market Performance

NPTN stocks went up by 1.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.58% and a quarterly performance of 0.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.46% for NeoPhotonics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.62% for NPTN stocks with a simple moving average of 14.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPTN stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for NPTN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NPTN in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $16 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to NPTN, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 18th of the previous year.

NPTN Trading at 1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPTN rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.03. In addition, NeoPhotonics Corporation saw 0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPTN starting from CARANO BANDEL L, who sale 3,370 shares at the price of $15.07 back on May 23. After this action, CARANO BANDEL L now owns 24,421 shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation, valued at $50,770 using the latest closing price.

Wupen Yuen, the VICE PRESIDENT GLOBAL PRODUCT of NeoPhotonics Corporation, sale 3,750 shares at $15.08 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Wupen Yuen is holding 180,147 shares at $56,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.57 for the present operating margin

+23.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoPhotonics Corporation stands at -14.03. Equity return is now at value -21.50, with -10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.