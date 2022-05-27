Why Datto Holding Corp. (MSP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.97. The company’s stock price has collected 3.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE :MSP) Right Now?

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 131.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Datto Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.71, which is -$1.19 below the current price. MSP currently public float of 155.08M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MSP was 1.42M shares.

MSP’s Market Performance

MSP stocks went up by 3.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.89% and a quarterly performance of 49.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.95% for Datto Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.51% for MSP stocks with a simple moving average of 32.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MSP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MSP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MSP reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for MSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 29th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MSP, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

MSP Trading at 10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.82%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSP rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.12. In addition, Datto Holding Corp. saw 32.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSP starting from ABBOT JOHN, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $33.68 back on May 17. After this action, ABBOT JOHN now owns 951 shares of Datto Holding Corp., valued at $505,200 using the latest closing price.

PETROCELLI ROBERT RAYMOND, the Chief Technology Officer of Datto Holding Corp., sale 11,697 shares at $33.68 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that PETROCELLI ROBERT RAYMOND is holding 103,125 shares at $393,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSP

Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.