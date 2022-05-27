We Analyzed the Future Direction of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP), Here is What We Found

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) went up by 4.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.61. The company’s stock price has collected 0.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE :RFP) Right Now?

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RFP is at 2.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.50, which is $4.38 above the current price. RFP currently public float of 76.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RFP was 665.55K shares.

RFP’s Market Performance

RFP stocks went up by 0.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.02% and a quarterly performance of 15.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for Resolute Forest Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.38% for RFP stocks with a simple moving average of 9.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RFP stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for RFP by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for RFP in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $19 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RFP reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for RFP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 21st, 2021.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RFP, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

RFP Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RFP rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.17. In addition, Resolute Forest Products Inc. saw -7.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RFP starting from LAFAVE JOHN, who sale 10,340 shares at the price of $14.04 back on Mar 16. After this action, LAFAVE JOHN now owns 159,839 shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc., valued at $145,174 using the latest closing price.

Ouellet Daniel, the SVP Human Resources of Resolute Forest Products Inc., sale 316 shares at $13.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Ouellet Daniel is holding 109,074 shares at $4,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RFP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.87 for the present operating margin

+33.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resolute Forest Products Inc. stands at +8.38. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.