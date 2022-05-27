We Analyzed the Future Direction of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY), Here is What We Found

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) went down by -12.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s stock price has collected -38.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE :QNGY) Right Now?

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Quanergy Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

QNGY currently public float of 65.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QNGY was 506.27K shares.

QNGY’s Market Performance

QNGY stocks went down by -38.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -63.16% and a quarterly performance of -82.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.03% for Quanergy Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -46.85% for QNGY stocks with a simple moving average of -90.03% for the last 200 days.

QNGY Trading at -58.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.42%, as shares sank -60.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNGY fell by -38.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2639. In addition, Quanergy Systems Inc. saw -93.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNGY

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.