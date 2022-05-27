We Analyzed the Future Direction of MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT), Here is What We Found

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) went up by 10.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.28. The company’s stock price has collected 13.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ :MMYT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMYT is at 1.22.

The average price from analysts is $32.80, which is $4.58 above the current price. MMYT currently public float of 47.81M and currently shorts hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMYT was 326.01K shares.

MMYT’s Market Performance

MMYT stocks went up by 13.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.12% and a quarterly performance of 6.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.31% for MakeMyTrip Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.74% for MMYT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMYT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MMYT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MMYT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $29 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMYT reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for MMYT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 16th, 2021.

MMYT Trading at 12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares surge +11.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMYT rose by +13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.64. In addition, MakeMyTrip Limited saw 3.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MMYT

Equity return is now at value -4.30, with -2.90 for asset returns.