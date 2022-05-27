We Analyzed the Future Direction of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC), Here is What We Found

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) went down by -4.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.08. The company’s stock price has collected -11.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ :BCYC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.25, which is $47.38 above the current price. BCYC currently public float of 18.39M and currently shorts hold a 13.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCYC was 602.72K shares.

BCYC’s Market Performance

BCYC stocks went down by -11.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.00% and a quarterly performance of -68.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.80% for Bicycle Therapeutics plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.71% for BCYC stocks with a simple moving average of -65.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCYC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BCYC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BCYC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $33 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCYC reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for BCYC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BCYC, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

BCYC Trading at -48.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares sank -37.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCYC fell by -11.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.70. In addition, Bicycle Therapeutics plc saw -75.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCYC starting from Legault Pierre, who sale 97,860 shares at the price of $58.01 back on Dec 22. After this action, Legault Pierre now owns 0 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc, valued at $5,676,859 using the latest closing price.

Legault Pierre, the Director of Bicycle Therapeutics plc, sale 44,537 shares at $57.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Legault Pierre is holding 0 shares at $2,543,508 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-583.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bicycle Therapeutics plc stands at -571.25. Equity return is now at value -31.60, with -21.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.65.