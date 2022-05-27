Wall Street Pummels Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) After Recent Earnings Report

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) went up by 3.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.67. The company’s stock price has collected 3.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/16/22 that These 2 Companies Will Benefit From Strong Cloud Demand, Analyst Says

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ :STX) Right Now?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STX is at 1.00.

STX currently public float of 213.97M and currently shorts hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STX was 1.95M shares.

STX’s Market Performance

STX stocks went up by 3.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.00% and a quarterly performance of -18.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.98% for Seagate Technology Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.53% for STX stocks with a simple moving average of -9.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Negative.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $65 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to STX, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

STX Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.19. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw -24.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from LUCZO STEPHEN J, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $103.26 back on Mar 04. After this action, LUCZO STEPHEN J now owns 225,941 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $5,163,235 using the latest closing price.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., the Director of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, sale 272,297 shares at $108.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. is holding 13,437,070 shares at $29,410,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.63 for the present operating margin

+27.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stands at +12.30. The total capital return value is set at 24.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.74. Equity return is now at value 288.50, with 18.30 for asset returns.

Based on Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), the company’s capital structure generated 822.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.17. Total debt to assets is 59.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 781.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.