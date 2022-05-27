Wall Street Pummels Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) After Recent Earnings Report

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) went up by 1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.51. The company’s stock price has collected 2.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE :DX) Right Now?

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DX is at 1.08.

DX currently public float of 36.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DX was 733.56K shares.

DX’s Market Performance

DX stocks went up by 2.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.64% and a quarterly performance of 5.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Dynex Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.32% for DX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $18 based on the research report published on December 18th of the previous year 2020.

DX Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.29. In addition, Dynex Capital Inc. saw -2.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from BOSTON BYRON L, who purchase 1,167 shares at the price of $16.27 back on May 17. After this action, BOSTON BYRON L now owns 1,167 shares of Dynex Capital Inc., valued at $18,986 using the latest closing price.

BOSTON BYRON L, the CEO and Co-CIO of Dynex Capital Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that BOSTON BYRON L is holding 394,951 shares at $32,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+161.68 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynex Capital Inc. stands at +153.19. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 2.60 for asset returns.