Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) went down by -2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.70. The company’s stock price has collected -1.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ :HEAR) Right Now?

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 203.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HEAR is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Turtle Beach Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.67, which is $11.19 above the current price. HEAR currently public float of 14.58M and currently shorts hold a 19.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HEAR was 609.04K shares.

HEAR’s Market Performance

HEAR stocks went down by -1.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.48% and a quarterly performance of -27.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.30% for Turtle Beach Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.87% for HEAR stocks with a simple moving average of -26.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEAR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HEAR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HEAR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $27 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEAR reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for HEAR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to HEAR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

HEAR Trading at -7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares surge +4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEAR fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.03. In addition, Turtle Beach Corporation saw -21.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEAR starting from Wolfe Andrew, who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $18.96 back on Mar 10. After this action, Wolfe Andrew now owns 61,999 shares of Turtle Beach Corporation, valued at $30,810 using the latest closing price.

Wolfe Andrew, the Director of Turtle Beach Corporation, sale 1,600 shares at $21.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Wolfe Andrew is holding 63,624 shares at $35,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.60 for the present operating margin

+34.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turtle Beach Corporation stands at +4.84. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.